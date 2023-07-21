Sweet Magnolias has a spooky link with The Vampire Diaries

Sweet Magnolias might seem to be a romantic comedy for the weekend, but it actually has a connection with The Vampire Diaries, a supernatural show that is spooky and spooky.

The Vampire Diaries, a mystical teen-drama from The CW and Sweet Magnolias – an emotional Netflix romantic drama that bordered on soap opera – may appear to share very little on the surface. However, they do have one thing in common: the filming location.

Sweet Magnolia’s spooky connection to The Vampire Diaries

That’s right, the town of Serenity in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias is filmed in the same location as The Vampire Diaries’ Mystic Falls.

The two series were shot in Covington Georgia. This city was founded in 1821 and is home to over 14,000 residents as of 2020.

Several notable landmarks can be spotted throughout both shows, particularly Covington’s town square and the iconic Newton County Courthouse, complete with its instantly recognizable clock tower.

The Vampire Diaries was filmed in Covington for a good decade. It’s no surprise, therefore, that the series has become synonymous with the small city, which even offers Vampire Diaries-themed tours and renamed a restaurant after the show’s Mystic Grill.

Fans react to bizarre cross-over

It’s safe to say that fans of The Vampire Diaries were surprised by the unexpected connection.

One fan on Twitter wrote: “I love that Sweet Magnolias is filmed in the same location as The Vampire Diaries. Can’t wait for when the Salvatore brothers roll through town.”

While another added: “Started watching Sweet Magnolias but the last show I watched was Vampire Diaries and they’re filmed in the same town so it’s really throwing me off.”

“Sweet Magnolias was filmed in the same town as The Vampire Diaries,” wrote this fan. “And it was embarrassing how fast I realized that.”

“Is it bad that I instantly recognized the town in Sweet Magnolias as Mystic Falls from The Vampire Diaries?” asked this viewer.

This fan is now planning a trip to the filming location: “When you find out that Sweet Magnolias and The Vampire Diaries are filmed in the same place. Please take me to Covington GA.!”

And finally, this fan pinpointed the landmark that features heavily in both shows: “Just started Sweet Magnolias. Realized it’s filmed in the same town Vampire Diaries was. I would recognize that clock tower anywhere.”

What else have you filmed at Covington, Kentucky?

The Vampire Diaries & Sweet Magnolias, while two of the more famous projects that have shot in Covington are not the only shows.

The city has played host to over 300 film and TV productions over the years, with some of the most notable including Doctor Sleep, Sweet Home Alabama, My Cousin Vinny, Denzel Washington’s Flight, Remember the Titans, The Dukes of Hazzard, the Vince Vaughn horror-comedy Freaky and many more.

Legacies is another series which was shot in Covington between 2018-2022. It’s a spin-off of Vampire Diaries.

Sweet Magnolias season three is available for streaming on Netflix The show will premiere on July 20, 2023. The Vampire Diaries are available in a variety of platforms depending on the location.

