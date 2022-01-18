Witness Who Saw Woman Pushed Onto Times Square Subway Tracks Said Moment Was ‘Surreal’

By Tom O'Brien
A woman who witnessed a man shove another woman in front of a moving train in Times Square on Saturday called the moment “surreal” and added that she “couldn’t believe it was happening,” CBS New York reported.

Maria Coste-Weber said she was standing in the Times Square subway station Saturday morning when she heard some commotion.

“As I looked to the left, I see this man start charging towards the tracks, like, with his hands in front of him,” Coste-Weber told the station.

Coste-Weber said she watched the man push 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go onto the tracks in front of a train that was pulling into the station.

“Just seconds. The train passed. The impact and … she went in front of it, and then you saw her disappear from the tracks,” Coste-Weber told the station.

She said that she and everyone around her were in shock and tried to help, but the victim died at the scene.

Authorities have charged a homeless man, Simon Martial, 61, who has a record for three other emotionally disturbed incidents, with second-degree murder.

Before the push, Martial was reportedly taunting another woman on the platform, but she managed to move away from him, according to authorities.

Coste-Weber said she’s grateful to be alive, but said what happened was horrible. “That could have been me there because I was right next to her,” she said. “I feel sad for her, you know, her family. I feel so sad for them.”

 

