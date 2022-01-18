Joss Whedon addresses Misconduct Allegations. Ray Fisher Responds

After being charged in July 2020 Justice League Ray Fisher is an actor “gross, abusive, unprofessional”Conduct during the 2017 Warner Bros movie production, Joss Whedon finally responded That accusation in a New York ProfileThis is in addition to the string if allegations that followed from Gal Gadot, former Buffy the Vampire colleagues.

The profile “The Undoing of Joss Whedon,”Whedon also filed misconduct claims Monday morning.

WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the side effects of Fisher’s social media attack on Whedon in 2020. Justice League, The media conglom vaguely stating that December was that year’s December. “remedial action has been taken,”Whedon, the creator of fanboy genres, has left the HBO series that he created. The Nevers A month before.

In regards to Fisher’s claims that Whedon lightened the actor’s skin complexion and cut down Cyborg’s storyline, the Justice League Co-scriber and director of additional scenes. He stepped in after Zack Snyder had to step back because of a family tragedy). tells New York‘s Lila Shapiro that he was brightening the entire movie in postproduction, including all faces. Whedon said he cut down Cyborg’s role (which was restored and expanded on in last year’s Snyder cut of the film on HBO Max) because it “logically made no sense,” and felt the acting was bad — something sources familiar with the project back up in the profile, with test-screening viewers seeing Cyborg as “the worst of all the characters in the film.”

Whedon claims that he spent hours talking about the changes with Fisher, and that their conversation was friendly. Whedon’s thoughts on Fisher “We’re talking about a malevolent force…We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Fisher responded quickly to the New York piece today, writing via Twitter “Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues. #MLKDay. A>E.”

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow, the work will continue.#MLKDay A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

Whedon says in the wide-ranging interview that his ex-wife didn’t make his life any easier in the press. “I was made a target by my ex-wife, and people exploited that cynically…She put out a letter saying some bad things I’d done and saying some untrue things about me, but I had done the bad things and so people knew I was gettable.”

As far as Gadot’s claim to the press that Whedon “threatened”Her career as a filmmaker, she told New York “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?”It was all a misinterpretation, he said. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech, he said.

Whedon joked with Gadot about a scene she wanted to cut. According to the article Whedon said that if she wanted it to go away, she would tie him up to a railroad track and hang it over his corpse. “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,”Whedon. Send an email to New York Gadot disagreed with Whedon’s sense of events, responding “I understood perfectly.”

The New York Also, feature spoke with an Angel After she requested a raise, Whedon called her at home and claimed she was threatening her. “never going to work for him, or 20th Century Fox, again.”

Charisma Carpenter, actress, stated that Whedon was her favorite character in February 2021. “casually cruel”for her, while she makes Buffy And Angel, After she became pregnant, she called her fat and asked if she was. “going to keep it.”Carpenter also claimed Whedon made fun at her religious beliefs and accused them of sabotaging it. Carpenter was fired one season later after giving birth. Whedon says New York The whole Carpenter situation “I was not mannerly,”He was also bewildered at her account. “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming. She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her,”Whedon said the same thing, and also said that “I did not call her fat.”

Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg also took to social last year, saying she couldn’t be alone in a room with Whedon on set. Whedon shared the following: New York He didn’t know what the actress was talking to; Shapiro today stated that “Trachtenberg didn’t want to elaborate.”

High-ranking member of the Buffy The production team tells New York Whedon was seen stumbling on the floor, making out with another actress and banging her chair. Whedon’s retort: “That seems false. I don’t understand that story even a little bit”Add he “lived in terror”Of his affairs being revealed.

Whedon also shared a story about how he had gotten physical with a woman. Buffy Cynthia Bergstrom was the costume designer for Season 5. Her claim is that he grabbed her arm, and pressed his fingers into her skin in retaliation for a costume dispute. Whedon said New York “I know I would get angry, but I was never physical with people.”

Separately, you can also use the New York profile reports that Whedon engaged Erin Shade, who was a showrunner’s assistant on Whedon’s co-created ABC series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In a secret relationship when he was 24 years old and she was 23. For $2,500, he paid her to watch him write at home for the weekend. She had to keep the affair secret from their superiors. Whedon said New York He “should have handled the situation better.”

Deadline reached out to Whedon’s reps. We’ll update should a reaction be issued regarding the New York article.