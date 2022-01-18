Jennifer Lawrence is “Working on” her Elizabeth Holmes Voice

Jennifer Lawrence will play Theranos founder. The movie is directed by the “Don’t Look Up” director.

Adam McKay stated that Lawrence is currently “working on” Elizabeth Holmes’ distinct deep voice.

“With the voice, she said she’s feeling it. She’s excited,”McKay shared his thoughts with Insider

We worked together on Netflix’s creation. “Don’t Look Up,”Adam McKay director and Jennifer Lawrence actress will once again team up to adapt the 2018 book. “Bad Blood,”This documentary chronicles Theranos’ rise and fall, the multibillion dollar startup that Elizabeth Holmes founded. It ended in Holmes being convicted. Four counts of wire fraud or conspiracy.

Lawrence will need to capture Holmes’ distinctive deep voice in order for the character to be believable.

McKay told Insider that the film will be his next, but the actress admits that he is still tweaking it.

“I haven’t made her do it for me yet,”He spoke about the voice. “She said she’s been working on it.”

McKay says he hasn’t yet pressed Lawrence about it because she’s pregnant with her first baby.

“She’s about to have a baby so I’m not going to bug her right now,”He said.

In September, Lawrence announced she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

“She’s born to play that role,”McKay also mentioned Lawrence as Holmes. “With the voice, she said she’s feeling it. She’s excited.”

Theranos was seen as a game-changer within the medical field. Holmes claimed that her blood testing startup could run a wide variety of lab tests with just a few drops. She was expected to be the next Steve Job.

Theranos’ technology was flawed, and the company was forced to close down. Holmes attempted to cover up the whole thing.

Holmes was convicted by federal courts of fraud in January. Jurors found Holmes guiltyShe was convicted of three wire fraud charges and one conspiracy charge. Four other charges were not brought against her. The remaining three charges were not decided unanimouslyYou can’t beat her.

Apple had announced that it would be launching the iPhone in December. McKay adaptation will be produced.