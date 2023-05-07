Unbelievably, a Viking village hidden in the UK with beautiful beaches can be found close to a major city.

This tiny village has a lot of charm, with its quaint houses and the coastal scenery. It is located only 90 minutes from Manchester.

4 Heysham village is located 90 minutes away from Manchester. Credit: Alamy

4 The village offers stunning views of Morecambe Bay Credit: Alamy

Heysham, a village located just west of Lancaster with stone cottages that date back to the seventeenth century is lined by pretty homes.

Beautiful homes with names like “Seagull”, or “Cockle”, are adorned by colourful floral displays.

The village is surrounded by a nature reserve, which includes woodlands and grassland along the coast. Rocky coves with small sandy beaches create a picturesque landscape.

Heysham has a rich history as well as a beautiful natural environment.

Reports: The St Patricks Chapel ruins are located on a grassy headland. According to legend, St Patrick built the chapel after he shipwrecked in the 5th Century. Manchester Evening News.

Today’s ruins are believed to be a few centuries older.

The National Trust now looks after them as they are Grade I-listed.

Near the ruins, eight body-shaped graves have been cut into the rock. It is believed that these date from the 11th Century and may have served to bury people of high status.

The graves are also on Black Sabbath “The Best of Black Sabbath”.

Heysham, which is proud of its Viking heritage, has found hundreds of Viking artifacts in and around the area known as The Barrows.

Every year in July, the village hosts a Viking Festival where visitors can experience what life was like as a Scandinavian settler.

A scenic footpath leads from St Patrick’s Chapel to Half Moon Bay at the other end of the village.

The Barrows trail takes you through lush vegetation and offers vantage points from which you can see the Morecambe Bay.

William Turner sketched the location in August 1816, which later became the basis for his “Heysham & Cumberland Mountains” watercolour.

You can find plenty of refreshments in the village Heysham.

Mad Hatters Cafe, located in the heart of San Francisco’s Bay Area, is one of the most popular spots to enjoy a sunny morning.

The Royal restaurant, which was formerly a coaching inn from the 16th century, is an excellent place to finish the day.

4 When exploring Heysham, The Royal is the ideal place to stop and enjoy refreshments. Credit: Alamy