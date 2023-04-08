With these simple tips, I can show you how to save big on your summer holiday.

WE may all be enjoying the first long weekend of the year with the great Easter getaway, but it’s just 100-odd days until the start of the summer holidays.

If you’ve yet to book your break here at home or are looking to jet off abroad in July and August, there are still ways to save despite the cost-of-living crisis and increased flight and holiday prices.

We can help you make huge savings on your summer holidays with these 7 simple tricks

With these simple tips, you can make big savings on summer holidays

Here, Head of Travel Lisa Minot offers advice for ways to cut your spending when heading off on holiday — and a handy checklist for what you can do to make sure everything goes smoothly.

THE MIDWEEK WONDERS

It is possible to make big savings by departing mid-week, because weekends are more popular and therefore cost more.

Google Flights’ data has shown that travelers can fly on Wednesdays to save as much 15% than if flying weekends.

Check out Skyscanner’s Everywhere tool for inspiration, with the cheapest flight prices for a huge range of destinations.

LEARN MORE BY GOING LATER

The school summer holiday season is busiest and has the highest prices. It’s best to avoid the first week.

If you are located in northern England, consider flying to Scotland in August when the school year is over and costs drop.

SWITCH AND SAVE

Head to Montenegro and buzzing Budva with its fantastic nightlife and international DJs

Montenegro, buzzing Budva and its incredible nightlife with international DJs are just a few of the reasons to head there.

With the EU’s rising prices, it is time to look beyond the box.

For North Macedonia, switch to the Italian Lakes. Tui is a holiday giant that offers a brand new program for exploring its breathtaking lakes and mountains.

Have you run out of cash to buy Ibiza clubbing capital Ibiza

You can also visit Montenegro, buzzing Budva and its amazing nightlife with international DJs.

Those after fly-and-flop sun should look at Turkey where the currency is weak compared to the Pound, and prices are lower than ­similar hotels in Greece and Spain.

COASTS WITH THE MOST

Instead of the Lake District, try the Peak District or ­Lancashire’s Ribble Valley

Instead of the Lake District, try the Peak District or ­Lancashire's Ribble Valley

If you are looking to staycation in a popular destination like Cornwall or Devon, it is worth considering a trip away from those areas where the prices can be high.

Plump for the Kent or Essex coastline and you’ll get keener costs for cottages and holiday homes but can still enjoy beautiful beaches.

Instead of the Lake District, try the Peak District or ­Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

STOP LAST MINUTE

Holiday giant Tui has a new programme to explore North Macedonia's stunning lakes and mountains

Tui, the holiday giant has launched a brand new program to help you explore North Macedonia's beautiful lakes and mountains.

If you are willing to take a chance, you can always go away at last-minute.

You’ll need to be flexible though — and flight times may well be very early or late.

But if you’re prepared to endure a red-eye, there are savings to be made.

On The Beach launched an online tool. morebeachforyourbuck.co.ukYou can find great late-deals at. There are holidays to Spain from just £241 per person for a week.

SCHECK YOUR PASSPORT

BEFORE booking any summer break, it’s essential to make sure your passport will be valid for the time you want to travel.

Passport office staff from the PCS union are striking until May 5 and although the Government doesn’t anticipate passports taking any longer than ten weeks to be processed, that doesn’t leave you much time if looking to head away at the start of the summer.

You will need to ensure that your passport complies with these rules if you’re planning to visit the EU.

  •  At the time you leave the UK, it is not more than ten year old.
  • You can still use it for at least 3 months when you go back to the UK.

If you are travelling outside the European Union it’s worth checking passport validity rules for your destination, at gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.

While travelers going to the US only require their passport for the duration of their stay, those traveling to South Africa will need at most six months to go.

GIVE INSURANCE

Book your travel insurance immediately after you make your booking.

It is mandatory to have it on hand from the time you make payment.

Compare policies on a comparison website. However, make sure that you disclose any pre-existing health conditions. Also, make sure to thoroughly review cheaper policies to be sure they offer adequate protection.

Double-check the European Health Insurance Card.

If it has expired, you’ll need to apply for the new Global Health Insurance Card — this gives you access to state health care within the European Union at a reduced rate or even for free but should be used as well as getting proper travel insurance.

Send an application nhs.uk.

