The iPhone has three hidden buttons that help with sleep, which is something many people are only now realizing.

Three iPhone settings might be helpful if you are having trouble falling asleep.

Research has shown that the blue light from phones and computers can interfere with our ability to fall asleep.

“[Blue light] “This will cause a disruption in your melatonin levels, which can make it harder to fall asleep,” Dr. Verena Sn, neurobiologist at Emma Sleep, explained. T3.

It is best to use these devices only during the day.

There are some iOS features you can use to reduce the blue light on your screen.

Set up Night Mode

iPhone’s Night Mode can be used to automatically adjust the display of your iPhone.

It changes the hues of your phone from dark to brighter colors at night, which helps us fall asleep better.

The display then returns to normal in the morning.

You can turn this feature on in your Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift.

White point reduced

To adjust the color intensity, users can lower the iPhone’s white point.

Because they awaken our brains, bright light can also be harmful at night.

This can be fixed by going to the Settings section of your iPhone.

From there, go to Accessibility > Display & Text Size and toggle on Reduce White Point.

Lower brightness

It’s possible to simply dim the screen to reduce heat.

Open Control Center and swipe down from your screen’s top.

Find the “sun icon” and drag it to the point that your eyes still see clearly.

You can also adjust this by going to Settings > Display & Brightness > drag the slider.