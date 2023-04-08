Gwyneth paltrow, Khloe Kardashian, and Many More who Gave Children Unique Names

What is in a name? It can add up, especially if you’re a famous parent.

Kim KardashianJust one star, whose children were given unique names by her, admitted that she felt the heat when choosing legendary moniker for herself and her family. Kanye WestThese are the four children that he has: North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West5 and Psalm West, 3.

According to her, “When I was a surrogate, time flew by quicker and I didn’t feel the pressure to choose a name.” Kelly and Ryan: Live With Kelly This was last year. “So, I think naming my two last names was definitely more challenging with the pressure of time passing.”

And while she did once consider “just naming” her youngest son Rob in honor of her brother Rob Kardashian, Kim felt the need to go above and beyond. She explained, “But then, it’s North Saint Chicago Rob.” Jimmy Kimmel 2019 In 2019.