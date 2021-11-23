With an increase in COVID-19 cases, it’s time to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving holiday

A common question you might ask about Thanksgiving dinner is “What’s the deal?” “Can I bring something?’”Many people are now asking: “Are you vaccinated?”

As the COVID-19 pandemic begins its second holiday season, it’s a challenge many face.

Dr. Eric Cioe Pena, his wife Maria, and their guests are urging them to get vaccinated.

“We want to have a regular, normal Thanksgiving. In order to have that, we have to take precautions. So you can either participate in that, or we’ll see you next year,”Cioe Pena tells Inside Edition

Another option — take a rapid COVID test before you come. Inside Edition senior correspondent Les Trent showed how to use it, and the results came back negative.

“It’s a cheap test. They’re available at virtually every pharmacy in the United States right now. Anyone can do this,” Cioe-Pena said.

Vanderbilt University’s Dr. William Schaffner says to keep your guard up this Thanksgiving amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“We’re being a little casual about all of our get-togethers. We have to remember to be careful, even though we’re vaccinated,” Schaffner said.

The travel rush is already underway, with long lines at airports all across the country.

The big Thanksgiving vacation at LaGuardia Airport is just starting.

Four million Americans are expected to fly over Thanksgiving weekend — an 80% increase from last year. TSA promises smooth travel, at least through security.

TSA workers must be vaccinated by Monday. According to TSA, 93% are vaccinated. “in compliance”With the mandate.

This Thanksgiving, the car remains the most popular mode of transport. AAA estimates that 48 million Americans will travel by car this Thanksgiving. Traffic is best avoided after 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve and before 11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.