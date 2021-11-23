Tori Spelling explains why Dean McDermott is absent from Family Photo

By Tom O'Brien
Tori Spelling is in the holiday spirit.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted the McDermott-Spelling holiday card, which featured all five of her children, Liam AaronStella DoreenHattie MargaretFinn Davey And Beau Dean. The greeting included the message, “Happy Holiday… With love, from our farm to your family home! xoxo, Tori & family.”

Fans noticed that the photo shoot featured two goats, one pig, and one chicken. Dean McDermott, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday, was left out of the adorable photo. Tori clarified the matter in the comments section after some Instagram users pointed it out. “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

Dean’s current project is not clear as his IMDb profile shows that he is currently working on the IMDb show. Cases with a lot of hardness.

E! News reached Dean’s reps to request comment, but they did not respond.

