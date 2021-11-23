Expert in surveillance shows how to spot hidden cameras within hotel rooms

We have a tendency to think of paranoid possibilities every time we check into a new room in a hotel or an Airbnb.

We’ve all seen the terrifying videos and news stories that live online where an unknowing guest discovers a creep camera in their room. It’s practically everyone’s worst fear that their private moments will be secretely recorded and viewed by a stranger.

Luckily, a security expert has shared his best tips and tricks on how you can ensure this won’t happen to you in a recent TikTok video—and everyone should take note.

Marcus Hutchins (@malwaretech), walked his followers through what steps to take when you arrive at your getaway property.

“The first thing you’re going to want to look for is devices that are conveniently placed where a creeper would want to look,”Hutchins speaks at the beginning of the clip.

These devices may include a smoke detector, alarm clock or a shower curtain.

In the video, Hutchins uses the example of a fire alarm placed right above the bed to show how you can tell if there’s a hidden camera.

“One way to see if the device is a camera is to shine a bright light at it. If you hit a camera lens it’s going to give a blueish reflection. Now you can test this by shining a light at your phone and seeing how the camera looks when placed under a flashlight,” Hutchins explains.

Hutchins said that this method works well with two-way mirrors.

He observed, “The front facing camera is the only one that tends to work because the back camera has an IR filter.”

“first I have to check for bedbugs, now hidden camera, what’s next”Comment by TikToker

“Oh good something else to have anxiety about,” a comment read.

Another joked: “they wanna see me literally do nothing for a couple days? bet.”