Willie Nelson’s Family Terrified ‘His Days Are Numbered’ After Refusing To Retire?

Although famous country singer Willie Nelson is “on his last legs,” he’s refusing advice from friends and family to retire, according to one tabloid. Nelson’s “decades of hard living” have reportedly caused several negative effects on his health, and now, “loved ones fear his days are numbered!” Gossip Cop has all the details.

Willie Nelson ignores his friends who are concerned?

Concern for Willie Nelson’s health comes after the 88-year-old singer refused to stop touring despite difficulty standing and walking. The report from the National Enquirer leaks that Nelson’s “got aches and pains” as well as “breathing problems” from years of smoking and drinking. Nelson admits that his health was affected by years of smoking and drinking. He even had to give up smoking cannabis. His most recent performance saw him sitting down to play.

However, insiders claim there’s still a lot of concern regarding Nelson’s health because he refuses to stop performing. According to an insider, Nelson “refuses to quit the road and his family and many of his friends fear it’ll do him in!” The source also alleges that Nelson “would rather drop dead on stage than stop performing.” Although Nelson won’t take anyone’s advice to slow down, his son, Lukas, and wife Annie are keeping “an eye on him” as he tours.

Will Willie Nelson stop touring?

Gossip Cop has debunked similar narratives about Willie Nelson and his career in the past, and this story is no different. Obviously, fans know Nelson can’t tour forever, and Nelson himself is aware that he can only live for so long. However, retirement, or “slowing down” as the tabloid puts it, is not and has not ever been on the table for Nelson. “Music is what I do, and retiring is something that I don’t even want to think about,” Nelson said in an interview with Parade.

The story also claims Nelson’s son and wife are worried about him performing, which isn’t believable. Lukas has performed with his father for a while now, so why would he continue if he was concerned that it was ruining his dad’s health? Willie Nelson is approaching his 90s, so it’s absolutely understandable why he’d rather sit to play at his latest performances. However, he sounded as strong as ever when he performed (while standing) in July, and he again sounded great just days ago.

Other False Claims From This Tabloid

Another reason to dismiss this Willie Nelson narrative is based on the National Enquirer‘s history of false reports. In July, the outlet alleged Willie Nelson’s “Rainbow Connection” tour would be the singer’s last. As we’ve already said, retirement is not in the picture for Nelson, making this story too easy to discredit. In two weeks, Nelson will be kicking off the second half of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour after wrapping up the first a few days ago.

The same magazine claimed Dolly Parton’s face was partially paralyzed, which may cause her to never sing again. However, when Parton released the song “Life Is Good Again,” it made debunking this tale effortless. The tabloids love to be dour about the future of legendary singers like Parton and Nelson, but these stories aren’t rooted in truth.