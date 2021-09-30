‘A Britney Spears Night’ Performance To Be Put On The ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing With The Stars just had its first elimination of the season. The show must continue! Britney Night is just a few weeks away, and the remaining contestants have been hard at work in rehearsal to get ready.

With their routines, all contestants will pay tribute to Britney Spears, pop princess.

The #FreeBritney movement received a lot of attention over the past year. Netflix even recently put out a documentary entitled Britney Vs. Spears exploring the infamous conservatorship battle. Now, Dancing With The Stars wants to do an entire Britney-themed show by dancing to her greatest hits.

Dancing With The Stars Will Bring The Heat For Britney Night

So what can we expect to see from the October 4 DWTS episode?

”It speaks for itself. We’re doing a whole night dedicated to Britney. It’s a lot of support, a lot of love. We [support] #FreeBritney,” Gleb Savchenko told Page Six in an exclusive interview.

Gleb and his celebrity partner Mel C plan to perform a tango to “Toxic.” Reigning DWTS champion Artem Chigvintsev choreographed an Argentine tango to that song last year — a routine that earned him an Emmy nomination.

“It’s like the best song ever, especially for tango. It’s going to be cool,” Gleb continued. “The costumes and the whole concept, the number, it’s really dope. We’ll do something, some “toxic” sexy moves.”





And as for the reigning champ, Artem and his partner Melora Hardin will cha-cha to “(YouDrive Me) Crazy.”

“We’re doing the cha-cha, which is a quite fast-paced dance, but it’s a Latin dance, so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Artem also told Page Six. “A lot of hip movement, hip action, trying to portray what Britney is. She’s a big performer, so we’re going to try to put on a great performance.”

Melora added that the pair intended to “go a little crazy” for Britney Night.

Cody Rigsby will be returning this week, as will Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby had to sit out last week due to Cheryl’s positive COVID-19 test. They will be able to perform again this week. It depends.

“Cheryl’s going to be in the Zoom calls just like this, teaching choreography, giving me notes, and being there every step of the way,” Cody said in the interview with Page Six. He’s tested negative so far, but DWTS still asked him to sit out last week due to an abundance of caution.

Based on this information, it seems like Cody may be back in the ballroom for Britney Night, even if Cheryl isn’t. DWTS hired a few extra pro dancers this year for situations just like this.

Are you going to tune in to this tribute to Britney? We’d love to hear from you in the comments. We’re very excited about the newest episode.