As a first line of treatment, your doctor may recommend some lifestyle changes to keep GERD at bay. Some lucky people can beat GERD by avoiding their “trigger foods” (via Healthline). Although triggers for GERD can vary depending on the individual, high-fat foods like fried foods and full-fat milk products, spicy meals, and acidic food like tomatoes, citrus, and pineapple are all common. Avoiding caffeine, such as coffee and tea, along with alcohol and soda is a good idea. Healthline says timing is important when it comes to your meals. It is important to avoid eating within two hours of laying down, and to eat smaller, more frequent meals. You should eat slowly and chew your food thoroughly so that your stomach can digest the food properly.

It can also help to avoid wearing tight clothing to reduce pressure on your stomach, and generally to lose weight around your midsection (via NYU Langone). GERD, a vice that can be caused by smoking, is another reason to stop. Smoking can increase stomach acid production, reduce the amount of saliva required to neutralize it, and hinder your lower esophageal Sphincter function. Stress reduction is important as anxiety can lead to GERD flareups (via Healthline).

Remember that each person’s GERD situation is unique, so lifestyle changes and food may not be enough to alleviate your symptoms. Talk to your physician about the best treatment options. You may need prescription or over-the–counter medication.