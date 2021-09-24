Willie Garson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Sex and the City star Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer, his family has revealed.

An obituary was published in The New York Times Thursday, Sept. 23 paying tribute to the 57-year-old actor, who played fan-favorite character Stanford Blatch on the HBO comedy, reprising his beloved role for the franchise’s film and the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That….

“William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles,” The obituary is available here. “The cause was pancreatic cancer.”

The star’s 20-year-old son and only child, Nathen Garson, announced his passing on Instagram on Sept. 21.

“I love you so much papa,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”