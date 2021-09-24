Brian Laundrie may have been EATEN in nature preserve, expert claims and says cops are ‘wasting time’ searching there

BRIAN Laundrie may have been eaten in a Florida nature preserve, according to experts who fear police are “wasting time” searching the area.

After Gabby Petito was reported missing last week, survivalist Mark Burrow believes there are very slim chances of him being found alive in the Carlton Reserve.

5 Mark Burrow said the chances of finding Brian, pictured, alive in the Carlton Reserve are slim Credit: Instagram

5 Laundrie would be in ‘living hell’ if he was in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, one expert said Credit: visitsarasota.com

5 Alligators, snakes, coyotes, and insects inhabit the 25,000-acre swampland Credit: roadtrippers.com

Burrow told The Herald Tribune that police should have found evidence of him being there by now.

Burrow said that it could be that he is not there.

But, he said, if Laundrie is in the reserve and struggling coyotes and bobcats “would eat” him.

Alligators would “eat you slowly”, Burrow added.

Laundrie would be in “living hell” if he was in the reserve, he noted.

This is due to the 25,000-acre swampland that houses alligators and snakes as well as coyotes and other insects.

Laundrie would also need to watch out for the terrain, Burrow said, which is “waist-deep in water in many areas” and has been described as “vast and unforgiving” by cops.

Access to safe drinking water and edible plants is difficult on this terrain. It’s also hard to start a fire in the dry land.

Burrow said: “It’s dehydration that’s the real danger.”

Search-and-rescue expert Chris Boyer said Brian could be “almost anywhere” and may have even lied to his parents about where he was going the day he went missing.

FLORIDA NOT?

He told Insider: “He may not even be in Florida. He’s had eight days to be on the run right now.”

Criminal defense attorney Philip Hollowayhad earlier told Fox News: “If you look at what they’re doing and how they are searching, trace, it tells me that they are not looking to recover Brian Laundrie alive.”

But Gabby’s best friend Rose Davis told DailyMail.com that Brian has lived off-grid before.

She said: “I know he lived in the Appalachians for what I believe was three months, and he did it by himself, so I know he’s skilled at it.”

‘VAST AND UNFORGIVING’ LAND

North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor noted: “Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. In many places, it is waist-deep in water.

“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”

The search for Laundrie entered its fifth day on Thursday.

Gabbyy’s fiance was reported missing by his parents last Friday. Cops were told by the parents that they hadn’t seen Gabbyy since Tuesday.

Since then authorities have been using drones and all-terrain swamp buggies to help in the hunt.

DRONES AND INFRARED CAMERAS

Specialist dog units, infrared cameras, divers, and agents from the FBI are also helping.

The overnight hunt is also using thermal imaging.

On Wednesday, an underwater recovery team was summoned to Carlton Reserve as part of the search.

Photos show more equipment and an aquatic vehicle arrived on the scene Thursday morning.

In the days since he vanished, a series of possible sightings of Laundrie have been reported in a number of states, including elsewhere in Florida and in Alabama.

On Monday, Okaloosa County in Florida was the scene of the latest possible sighting. Sam Bass, a Facebook user, shared an image of a man that he had spotted on one his trail cameras.

Later, police confirmed that the man was not Brian.

BRIAN ‘SIGHTINGS’

Another potential sighting of Laundrie was reported around two blocks from his parent’s home in North Port, Florida on Friday.

Online sleuths are also wondering if Laundrie could have evaded authorities and made it across a border and into another country.

“Brian Laundrie most likely fled the country with his parent’s help weeks ago,” wrote one Twitter user.

A second person poked holes in that theory, noting: “This assumes that he has a passport. If he was flying, there would be records.

“He hasn’t left the country. Highly doubtful.”

Others believe Laundrie is no longer on land but on a boat after a post went live on Instagram for a matter of seconds on Monday.

TRIP BEGINS

Central Recorder has not been able to verify that Laundrie went live on his Instagram page.

The video clip is only a few seconds long and shows the closeup view of what appears like a body water. It was shot from a green container with an image of a gallon water bottle.

Gabby and Brian went on a journey to the West’s national parks in July.

Investigators discovered that Laundrie had returned in his van to North Port, Florida with Gabby on September 1.

PERSON OF INTEREST

Gabby’s mother said she pleaded with Laundrie for answers about where her daughter was but received no reply. Gabby was reported missing by her mother to police on September 11.

They’ve identified him as a person of interest in the case.

Gabby’s body found in a Wyoming national forest on Sunday. Her cause of death was determined to be homicide by an initial autopsy.

5 Gabby and Brian left in July on a journey that took them to national parks out West Credit: gabspetito/Instagram

5 Authorities have been using drones and all-terrain swamp buggies to help in the hunt Credit: Instagram/Brian Laundrie