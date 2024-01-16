Will There Be A Single Drunk Female Season 3? Release Date, Cast, Reviews & More

Fans of the Freeform comedy series “Single Drunk Female” were hit with disappointing news as the network decided not to renew the show for a third season. The decision comes after the completion of the second season, which wrapped up with 10 episodes in May. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the potential for a third season, insights from the cast and creators, and the journey of Samantha Fink.

Will There Be a Single Drunk Female Season 3?

Regrettably, Freeform has officially decided not to move forward with a third season of “Single Drunk Female.” This announcement leaves fans with a bittersweet feeling, especially considering the show’s unique blend of comedy and drama that resonated with viewers.

Reflections from the Cast and Creators

Sofia Black-D’Elia, who portrays the lead character Samantha Fink, took to social media to share her sentiments about the series coming to an end. Expressing sadness over the journey being cut short, she conveyed gratitude to everyone involved in the show’s production. She thanked the viewers who tuned in and even those who stopped her on the street to share their experiences.

Simone Finch, the creator of “Single Drunk Female,” reflected on the whirlwind four years associated with the series. She expressed gratitude to Freeform for believing in the transformative power of Samantha Fink’s journey to sobriety. Finch also extended her thanks to the producers, writers, cast, and crew who played pivotal roles in bringing her vision to life. In a poignant message, she highlighted the possibility of sobriety, emphasizing that it can lead to a life better than any drunk day.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Recap

The second season of “Single Drunk Female” continued to follow the life of Samantha Fink, a twenty-something alcoholic navigating the challenges of sobriety. Moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol, after a public flame-out in New York, Samantha faces triggers from her past while working at a local grocery store. Season 2 explores Samantha’s journey with a year and a half of sobriety, bringing both celebratory moments and unexpected twists.

The Ratings Game: Single Drunk Female Season 3

“Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Single Drunk Female averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 86,000 viewers.” While these numbers represented a 27% increase in the demo compared to Season 1, there was a 20% decrease in viewership. The live+same day ratings, including DVR playback through 3:00 AM, provided a snapshot of the show’s performance.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Release Date Conundrum

Amidst the disappointment of the show’s cancellation, there’s a notable absence of a release date for Season 3. Unfortunately, with the decision not to move forward with a third season, fans won’t have the opportunity to mark their calendars for new episodes of “Single Drunk Female.”

In conclusion, the cancellation of “Single Drunk Female” Season 3 marks the end of Samantha Fink’s transformative journey. Fans are left with memories of laughter, insights into sobriety, and the reminder that, sometimes, shows come to a close even when characters still have stories to tell.