Uncover TikTok celebrity Keith Lee’s incredible net worth in this exclusive analysis!

How Much Does TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Earn? His Net Worth Will Shock You!

Keith Lee, a popular TikTok food critic, has taken the internet by storm with his honest and insightful reviews of restaurants across the United States. As his fame continues to rise, many people are curious about Keith Lee’s income and net worth. Let’s dive into the details and uncover how much this social media celebrity is really worth.

Who is Keith Lee?

Keith Lee is an American food critic who was born on October 4, 1996, in Detroit, Michigan. While he is widely recognized as a TikTok star, Keith is also involved in professional mixed martial arts. In fact, in 2018, he made his Bellator MMA debut and remained with the organization until 2021. Keith is classified as a featherweight and has an impressive fighting record, having won eight out of the 13 fights he’s participated in. Interestingly, Keith Lee also has a brother, Kevin Lee, who is an MMA fighter with a career spanning back to 2012.

What does Keith Lee do on TikTok?

Keith Lee initially started his social media journey by creating cooking videos and lifestyle content with his family in November 2020. However, in 2021, Keith transitioned to posting restaurant reviews which quickly gained traction and made him a rising star on TikTok. Today, Keith travels across the United States, providing candid and unfiltered reviews of local restaurants, aiming to shine a spotlight on their businesses. Due to his engaging content and entertaining personality, Keith has amassed an impressive following, boasting over 15.6 million followers and more than 673.1 million likes across his videos.

How much does Keith Lee make?

Sporting Lad reports that Keith Lee has a net worth ranging between $1.5 million to $5 million, primarily stemming from his TikTok success. Furthermore, in 2023, Forbes recognized Keith by naming him as one of the 2024 30 Under 30 in the Food & Drink sector. Additionally, Keith and his wife, Ronni, have received nominations for various awards, including the Steamy Awards in 2023.

Through his captivating content and charismatic personality, Keith Lee has successfully established himself as a prominent figure in both the online entertainment and culinary spheres, ensuring that his net worth is a true reflection of his hard work and dedication.