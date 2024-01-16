Where Is Emily Wickersham Now? Find Out the Latest on Actress Eleanor Bishop’s Career!

Revealed: The Latest Updates on NCIS Star Emily Wickersham and Her Future Plans

“NCIS” fans, you’ll be thrilled to catch up with Emily Wickersham even as she takes a break from acting. Wondering where she’s now? She’s got a Substack newsletter called “Why Not?” that she launched in November 2023. The newsletter gives her a platform to share her love for fashion, her experiences in New York City, and her thoughts on motherhood. With five published pieces so far, her newsletter offers a unique peek into her life and perspectives that you won’t find in “NCIS”. Will she give up her acting career altogether? We’re not quite sure yet.

But what about her NCIS character, Eleanor Bishop? Could there be a comeback in the cards for her? The Season 18 finale of “NCIS” leaves that door open. When Wickersham marked her exit from the series on Instagram, she seemed at peace with her decision to move on and embrace the next chapter of her life. However, with enough time, she might find herself drawn back to reprise her role. Whether it’s revisiting old episodes or anticipating new ones, there’s plenty to keep Eleanor Bishop fans engaged.