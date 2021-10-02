Will Smith’s Worst Movie Ever: What Do You Think?

Interview for GQ “Actually Me”SeriesWill Smith, actor, admitted that 1999 was his worst movie. “Wild Wild West,”Call the film “a thorn in my side.” Smith continued, “To see myself in chaps … I don’t like it.”Salmahayek and Kevin Kline starred in this western comedy. According to PeopleThe film was hailed by critics as a “amazing movie”. “comedy dead zone.”Kinda harsh. Smith joined the film in the late 1990s with high expectations. He even turned down the lead role. “The Matrix” to do it.

“I’m not proud of it,”Smith reaffirmed his decision in 2019. “But … Keanu [Reeves] was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect. So I probably would have messed ‘The Matrix’ up. I would have ruined it, so I did y’all a favor.”What would Smith tell his younger self? “A–hole, why didn’t you do ‘The Matrix?'”

Despite the negative reviews “Wild Wild West,”It did gross approximately $220 million. Smith is believed to be the director. Worth $350 Million.