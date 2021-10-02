Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”This weekend is expected to be a huge one for domestic box offices with an opening haul estimated at $71.3 million.

The Marvel sequel is exclusive to theaters and distributed exclusively by Sony. It made $37.25 Million on Friday at 4,225 locations. The Columbia Pictures film will likely bring that total to $71.3 million between now and Sunday. Some industry projections predict a debut gross of closer to $80million.

Starring Tom Hardy, the title character. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” sees the symbiote facing off against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in a battle of monstrous proportions. “Venom 2”Andy Serkis directed the movie, and Naomie and Michelle Williams star in it.

Coming in at second place on the box office charts is United Artists Releasing and MGM’s “The Addams Family 2,”It grossed $5.5 Million on Friday in 4,207 theaters. It is expected to gross $16 million in its first weekend. The sequel stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Thron.

In the meantime “Shang-Chi,”This film, which had been a regular at the top of box office for the last month, was dropped to No. This weekend’s weekend total is $5.5 million to $6.5 millions. However, it is still very strong. This weekend’s haul should bring the Disney and Marvel film over the $200 million mark, keeping its place as the highest-earning film of the year and the pandemic era.

At No. The No. 4 spot is a new release “The Many Saints of Newark,” the prequel film to HBO’s wildly popular series “The Sopranos.”The Warner Bros. movie, which was also released simultaneously on HBO Max, is expected make $5.3 million its first weekend in theaters. Universal’s “Dear Evan Hansen”The top five are completed. It is estimated that it will add $2.4 million more to its haul, bringing the total to $11.7million.