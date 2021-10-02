Brazil’s Paleontologist Discovers New Dinosaur Species that Roamed the Earth 70 million years ago

Paleontologists from Brazil are uncovering details about a new predator discovered 70 million years ago.

This new dinosaur species has been dubbed Kurupi itaata, and researchers say it’s a carnivore that measured about 16 feet long with two strong legs and really short arms.

The first piece of Kurupi itaata’s fossil was found back in 2002. Researchers spent years excavating more of its remains in Monte Alto, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. It’s one of the richest sites in the country for prehistoric discoveries.

Although many fossils were found in the region, only the vertebrae and pelvis have been confirmed to be that of this reptile. Continue your search for the missing pieces.

Museum of Paleontology will present a model of Kurupi itaata with its fossilized remains. This old and yet unknown species can be seen by visitors.

