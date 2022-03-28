Will Smith Slams Chris Rock on the Face at 2022 Oscars after Rock Makes Jada Pinkett’s Hair Joke

Will Smith took to the podium at the 2022 Academy Awards, and smacked Chris Rock across his face after Smith made a joke regarding Smith’s wife Jada pinkett Smith’s hair.

Rock introduced the award for Best Documentary. “Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see ya.”

Smith initially appeared to laugh from his seat while Pinket Smith, who suffers from alopecia, appeared unimpressed with the joke.

Alopecia refers to an autoimmune disorder that affects hair follicles. It can cause hair loss and bald spots. The actress has openly shared her struggles with the disorder over the years and how it affected her hair. Pinkett Smith, 50 years old, stated last summer that she was inspired to shave her entire head by Smith’s daughter Willow Smith.

Rock, 57 was still in the middle presenting when Smith (53), took to the stage. Smith smacked Rock across his face.

Rock looked stunned as Smith returned to his chair. “Oh wow,”He stated. “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”Smith shouted when he returned to his chair.

“Wow, dude, it was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,”Rock said.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”Smith answered again.

“I’m going to, OK?”Rock responded, before he once more returned his focus to the present. “That was the … greatest night in the history of television.”

Rock had also made fun of Pinkett Smith when he hosted the 2016 Academy Awards. In his monologue, Rock mentioned that Pinkett Smith had boycotted the Academy Awards ceremony because of the controversy. “Oscars So White” call-to-action for more diversity amongst the Academy and those honored. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,”Rock said.

Smith won the Sunday award for Best Actor, for his portrayal of Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams. “King Richard.”During his acceptance speech for this award, he was tearful and admitted what had happened earlier but didn’t mention Rock.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world,” Smith said. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people. And to be a river to my people. And I know to do what we do, you’ve got to be able to take abuse, and you’ve got be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

Denzel Washington then called out to Smith. Washington had appeared to comfort Smith during a commercial break after Smith smacked Rock. “Denzel said to be a few minutes ago, ‘at your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,’” Smith said. “I want to be a vessel for love.”

Smith thanked Venus and Serena Williams, the Williams family and the film’s cast and crew. He then apologized, but did not mention Rock. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

Smith then spoke again about Richard Williams. “Just like they said, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” he said.

He thanked his mother, whom he said was watching in Philadelphia with her “knitting crew,” and he thanked his wife. “I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor. And thank you for this moment. Thank you,” he concluded. “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

The Academy later condemned Smith’s actions in a statement, saying, “The Academy is against violence of any kind. Tonight, we are proud to recognize our 94th Academy Award winners. They deserve this moment of recognition by their peers and movie fans around the globe.”

Rock declined to file a police report after being smacked, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“LAPD investigation entities are aware that there was an incident between two individuals in the Academy Awards program,” stated the LAPD in a statement. Variety. “The incident involved one person slapping another. The person involved declined to file a report with the police.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,”According to the statement.

Sean “Diddy”Combs later confirmed that Smith and Rock had made amends following the awards ceremony. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,”Diddy, 52 years old, told Page SixSunday after-party at Vanity Fair Oscars “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Smith also attended the Vanity Fair Party. He danced with Pinkett and Willow Smith’s children Jaden, 23 and Willow, 21 and rapped along. “Summertime,” “Miami”And “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” Page Six reported.