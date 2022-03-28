Matt Lanter On “Road to Recovery”After Emergency Surgery

Fans keep it real Matt LanterFollowing his recent hospitalization, they will keep him in their prayers and thoughts.

In a shared post InstagramSunday, March 27th: The actor’s wife Angela LanterHe revealed that he had emergency surgery last week, and is currently in recovery.

“This week has been the scariest of my life,”She also included a black and white photo of herself holding hands to Matt, who was wearing an hospital bracelet. “My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday. Thankfully he’s started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery.”

Angela did not elaborate on Matt’s surgery, but she thanked his followers for their support and prayers. “We are so thankful to the awesome nurses,”She went on: “they are the real heroes.”

The Nashville-based lifestyle blogger also noted that the 90210The hospital will not be giving up on this alum who played Liam Court in the series from 2008 to 2013.