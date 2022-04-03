Will Smith Resigns from Academy: “I Am Heartbroken”

Will Smith resigned fromThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement Friday, saying he will accept any further consequences the Academy’s board deems appropriate after his Oscars slap of presenter Chris Rock.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” the “King Richard”Star was said in a Statement

Smith added that he had directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice. Smith also apologized to Chris Rock, his family, friends, and all those present, as well as to the Academy and to Chris Rock.

Will Smith’s full statement:

I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My conduct at the 94Th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. My hurtful list includes Chris, his loved ones, many of my dearest friends, as well as all those who were present, including global audiences and those at home. I betrayed Academy trust. I deprived other nominees and winners the chance to celebrate their outstanding work and be honored. I am heartbroken. I would like to bring the attention back to those who are worthy of praise and let the Academy do the amazing work it does in supporting creativity and artistic expression in film. I am therefore resigning as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and accept any additional consequences that may be imposed by the Board. Change is not easy. I will continue to work hard to make sure that violence does not overtake reason.

Smith’s resignation means that he’ll be unable to vote on next year’s Oscars or participate in other Academy events. And as for what other discipline the Academy could hand down, they are still likely to not invite him to the ceremony or present the Best Actress award at next year’s Oscars, as is usually tradition for the prior year’s Best Actor winner. If he’s deemed ineligible for awards consideration, it could further impact the plans behind his next movie “Emancipation,”He stars in a drama about a runaway slave that is directed and produced by Antoine Fuqua. It will be released by Apple.

The Academy met on Wednesday in an emergency board meeting of its governors to begin its formal review process, and Smith could’ve potentially faced expulsion or suspension from the Academy, as well as potentially becoming ineligible for award consideration. It’s possible too that the Academy could choose to revoke Smith’s Oscar that he won on Sunday for Best Actor, but such an outcome is unlikely and has never happened regarding an issue of conduct.

The Academy’s board will again meet on April 15 to determine additional consequences as part of the formal review process.

Smith’s resignation is the latest in a full week of backlash since the Oscars, in which he reacted to a joke by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith by slapping him in the face and twice shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–ing mouth.” It’s led to many wondering what the actor’s future in Hollywood will be or if he can still be considered the same level of bankable, A-list star, and it’s led to further scrutiny of the Academy over why Smith was not removed from the Oscars after the incident.