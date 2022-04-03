Mandy Moore thrown up after reading 1 last script

“This Is Us”After reading the script for the last episode, Mandy Moore became ill.

Moore shared her reaction to the incident. “beautiful and upsetting”PaleyFest panel during script.

Creator Dan Fogelman said that he had written the final script for the show on Friday night.

“This is Us” star Mandy MooreUnexpected reaction when I read the penultimate script of the NBC hit.

“The second to last script I sent out to the cast and it made Mandy throw up,”Dan Fogelman, creator of the series, addressed a crowd that erupted in surprise Saturday night during a panel at PaleyFest LAFrom April 2 through April 10, there will be a TV Festival at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Insider was in attendance as Fogelman, Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan convened for a screening of an upcoming episode of the series followed by a Q&A with the cast to commemorate the series’ six-season run.

“It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was my physical reaction,”Moore also mentioned reading the script.

“I couldn’t breathe,”Metz also spoke out about her reaction to reading the second script in the series.





Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans moderates the “This Is Us” panel at PaleyFest 2022.



The NBC drama, which follows the Pearson family’s lives across multiple generations, has become known for making its audience — and cast — a bit emotional.

Sullivan, the actor who plays Tobey, challenged the notion during the panel discussion that lasted over an hour, moderated Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

Sullivan claimed that the cast snuck in the Dolby Theatre back to view some of the next episode with fans. They usually only watch the series by themselves.

“This show has been pigeon-holed as the sad show and maybe you cried once this episode, but you were laughing your asses off the whole episode,”Sullivan stated, ” “I think what happens is we cry once and we forget about all the laughing that we just did.”

Fogelman later revealed that he had written the series’ final episode the night before the panel. Fogelman was the one who wrote the two final episodes of the series.

They said that they “all got a text from Dan last night saying, ‘Guys, I just finished it.”





“This Is Us”Scott Evans, panel moderator, is seen with Dan Fogelman, series creator, and Milo Ventimiglia.



Fogelman claimed that he had known the show’s last moments since the beginning eight years ago. But, it was only this week that he wrote it.

“It’s been a long time coming,”Fogelman stated that he was just putting off writing the final words of the series’ ending words. “I would sometimes talk to the guys and think about what was going to happen in the end and what the end would be.”

Evans asked Fogelman whether fans would be satisfied with the ending of the series. He replied, “I’ve written it and I feel very confident that we’re going to do what you’re asking.”

Take note “This Is Us”Fogelman said that the show has been part of his life for more than eight years. “very seriously.”

“I wrote the final two episodes. I feel very confident,”Fogelman received a round of applause.

“This Is Us”Tuesdays are the new episode airing on NBC. Only eight episodes remain in the series. PaleyFest tickets can be bought here.