Saturday Night Live takes aim at Oscars Moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock

“SNL”Throughout Saturday’s episode of The Simpsons, Will Smith and Chris Rock were mentioned multiple times.

After a joke about Jada’s hair, Smith was criticized by the show for slapping Rock.

Chris Redd, a cast member, was Smith’s mate.

“SNL”They decided to make reference to the famous altercation between Chris Rock & Will Smith at Sunday’s Oscars.

They opened with a cold opening, which referenced the parody version of “Slap on a Parody Version of” “Fox and Friends,”JerrodCarmichael’s opening monologue was followed by a tirade from the comedians about Smith’s decision on the Oscars stage to slap Rock.

The sketch features Chris Redd as Smith. Kyle Mooney (Carmichael) fills in for Smith. The sketch refers to Smith’s films, such as “Pursuit of Happyness,”Smith was implying that the slap didn’t fit his usual good-natured persona.

—Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2022

Carmichael is stunned to see his hero go from happy-go lucky to confrontational.

“Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth,”Redd shouts at the off-camera Rock, before pretending that he is there “Everything is normal, y’all.”

Smith concludes the sketch dancing to “Gettin’ Jiggy with It.”

Weekend Update also got a hit from Smith. Colin Jost joked, “The slap was!” “a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows.”

Michael Che, co-host, also attacked the online discussion surrounding Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. “Can we stop pretending that everyone knew Jada had alopecia?”Che said.

Smith was also criticized by Kenan Thompson, who interviewed OJ Simpson.