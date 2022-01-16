Alec Baldwin Supposedly to Be Worth $60 Million ‘Divorce From Hell’A reportedly troubled marriage to Hilaria

Are You Alec Baldwin Hilaria BaldwinSecretly, are they struggling? According to one report, they will get divorced after Halyna HUTchins.’ death. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hilaria And Alec’s Big Lie’

According to Life & StyleThe Baldwins won’t be around very long. An insider says, “They’re living a lie — their marriage has been in trouble for a long time.”There have been many scandals between them, but Hutchins’ death is what pushed them over the edge.

Alec isn’t happy with Hilaria. She’s “been overbearing as she tries to ‘fix’ the situation,”A source said. Alec “has had it,”The insider’s conclusion. “This could turn into the divorce from hell.” With six children and $60 million in the balance, there’s a lot to sort through.

Don’t believe what you see, but what we say

If you’re at all aware of how the Baldwins are doing after the death of Hutchins, then you’ll know how supportive Hilaria has been. She’s had Alec’s back from the very beginning, and it looks like they processed the grief together. Although this situation could drive a couple apart, it seems to have brought them closer.

Life & Style knows this, so its story has a simple and insidious tactic: It’s telling its readers not to trust the Baldwins. Their marriage is described as “a beautiful thing.” “big lie.”Who do you consider more trustworthy? Which tabloid is more trustworthy? This is just a lazy attempt to promote drama when there obviously isn’t any. Furthermore, this is just more tabloid exploitation at Hutchins’ expense. It’s disgusting and all too expected.

Too many Divorces to Count

This crummy magazine relies on divorces to make money, so it’s not surprising that many of them are just made up. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are in a prestigious company with George Clooney and Amal Clooney who should have split up last year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen never got that $600 million divorce as Life & Style promised, nor did Alec’s niece Hailey Baldwin. Despite many reports to the contrary, Justin Bieber and she are still married. The Baldwins are frequently at the center of divorce rumors simply because they’re always at the center of the drama, yet they’re still together. Sooner or later you’d think tabloids would learn and move on, but as a rule, that will never happen.

