Wild Cards CW Show Shocking Bloody Vacuum Scene Leaves Fans Speechless and Hungry for More

Brutal Scene in Wild Cards Leaves Viewers Stunned, Fans Insist It Shouldn’t Be Watched While Eating

The CW’s new crime procedure, Wild Cards, has left fans stunned with a brutal scene in its second episode. Viewers are insisting that it was a gory moment, which featured a robot vacuum, and shouldn’t have been seen while eating.

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti Star in Wild Cards as Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis

Episode 2 of the detective comedy-drama aired on Wednesday and shocked fans with a bloody scene just minutes into the broadcast. The CW’s new series, Wild Cards, stars Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell and Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis, who have captivated audiences with their performances in this exciting new show.

Viewers Disturbed by Shocking Content in Wild Cards

Viewers insisted that the moment was not one to watch while eating, and it caught them off guard. The gory scene has been a topic of discussion among fans, showcasing the impact of the show’s intense content.

Vanessa Morgan’s Transition From Riverdale to Wild Cards

The new project comes after Vanessa wrapped her run as Toni Topaz on The CW’s Riverdale last year, marking a new and exciting chapter in her career as an actress.

