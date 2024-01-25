Unveiling the Best New Theme Park Ride in America: A Look Beyond Disney and Universal

The Top Must-Visit Theme Park Rides of 2024 That Left Thrillseekers Longing for More

There’s nothing like the heart-racing, blood-pumping adrenaline rush of a thrilling theme park ride that leaves you absolutely breathless.

10. TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

TRON Lightcycle / Run, inspired by the sci-fi classic Tron, is an immersive experience where riders are sent speeding along over 3,000 feet of track illuminated by brilliant colored lights.

9. Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa, Florida

Serengeti Flyer, the world’s “tallest and fastest” swing ride, isn’t for the faint-hearted as it swings 135 feet in the air with a speed of up to 68mph.

8. Spinvasion at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

The first multi-action spin ride of its kind, Spinvasion at Kennywood opened in May 2023, taking riders on an intense experience that goes up to 30mph.

7. Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The longest coaster at Dollywood, Big Bear Mountain features a whopping 3,990 feet of track alongside sharp turns and a top speed of 48mph, all while offering onboard music and announcements from Benjamin Bear’s caretaker Ned Oakley.

6. Whispering Pines Haunted Hotel – Saco, Maine

Whispering Pines Haunted Hotel is an interactive dark ride that spooks riders out with its terrifying story and eerie visuals, making it a fun experience for the whole family.

5. Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun – Kansas City, Missouri

Zambezi Zinger, a wooden hybrid rollercoaster inspired by one of Africa’s longest rivers, offers 2,428 feet of track and speeds of up to 45mph.

4. ArieForce One at Fun Spot America Atlanta – Fayetteville, Georgia

ArieForce One, a thrill-seeking addition to Fun Spot America Atlanta, debuted in March 2023, offering a heart-pounding ride with its 154-foot lift hill and exhilarating 64mph speed.

3. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at Seaworld Orlando – Orlando, Florida

Riders are given the opportunity to feel what it’s like to surf waves with Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, an exhilarating standing rollercoaster that reaches speeds of up to 60mph and heights of 110 feet.

2. Wildcat’s Revenge at Hersheypark – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Wildcat’s Revenge, a contemporary take on their first rollercoaster The Wild Cat, features an 82-degree drop and multiple inversions, offering a thrilling ride for all.

1. Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park – Farmington, Utah

Topping the list is Primordial, a 40mph interactive steel coaster featuring sudden drops and a shooting game, pushing the boundaries of the dark coaster concept and offering an astonishing level of immersion and interactivity.

So, are you ready to pack your bags and head to the nearest theme park for an adventure of a lifetime? The best new theme park rides of 2024 are waiting for you to experience!