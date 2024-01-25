Meet Maureen Wilson: The Ex-Wife of Rock Legend Robert Plant & Mother of 3

Maureen Wilson and Robert Plant: A Love Story Filled with Tragedy and Broken Vows
Maureen Wilson and English singer Robert Plant endured so much together as a couple, including their son’s death and a near-fatal car accident. After many years together, the two, who met at a concert, decided to end their marriage.
Enchanted Beginnings with the Talented Georgie Fame
Maureen Wilson’s romantic journey with her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Robert Plant, began in the vibrant atmosphere of a British R&B concert by the talented Georgie Fame in 1966. During this pivotal moment, Wilson, born in West Bromwich, found an instant connection with Plant that would shape her future.
Their relationship blossomed as they started spending more time together. Plant became a familiar presence at Wilson’s family home on Trinity Road in West Bromwich, a community enriched by the diversity of Asian families.
Hailing from Goa, India, Wilson’s family brought the richness of Indian culture, complete with its flavorful curries, aromatic spices, and melodic tunes. Immersed in this cultural exchange
, Plant found a home away from home.
The warm embrace of Wilson’s family extended beyond hospitality; it became a cornerstone of Plant’s life. While he occasionally lived with friends, he spent many days in the comforting company of Wilson’s family.
Forever Bound by Life’s Twists and Turns
Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England, circa September 1970 | Source: Getty Images
When Maureen Wilson fell pregnant, her now ex-husband was a few months from turning 20. Confronted with the anticipation of becoming parents, the pair, still in the bloom of their youth, decided to solidify their commitment through engagement.
Their wedding was followed by a celebratory reception at Queen Mary’s Ballroom, where family and friends gathered to commemorate the joyous occasion.
A mere two weeks after exchanging vows, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Carmen Plant.
Life’s Cruel Blow: Tragedy Strikes
The family expanded further with the arrival of their second child, a son named Karac Pendragon Plant.
Plant, who was away on tour with his band, received the shattering news through a call from Wilson. Overwhelmed with grief, he immediately cut short his tour, rushing back to their home near Kidderminster.
While everyone in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, Wilson almost died as she suffered severe fractures, including those to her skull, pelvis, and leg. The urgent need for blood transfusions further complicated the situation. Being Anglo-Indian, Wilson faced the challenge of a less common blood type.
The year 1982 marked the end of Wilson and Plant’s journey as husband and wife. Despite the shared joys and hardships they had weathered together, including the tragic loss of their son Karac and a near-fatal car accident, the couple found themselves at a crossroads. Their final moments as a family unfolded during a holiday in Morocco, creating lasting memories for their children.