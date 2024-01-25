Meet Maureen Wilson: The Ex-Wife of Rock Legend Robert Plant & Mother of 3

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Maureen Wilson and Robert Plant: A Love Story Filled with Tragedy and Broken Vows

Maureen Wilson and English singer Robert Plant endured so much together as a couple, including their son’s death and a near-fatal car accident. After many years together, the two, who met at a concert, decided to end their marriage.

Enchanted Beginnings with the Talented Georgie Fame

Maureen Wilson’s romantic journey with her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Robert Plant, began in the vibrant atmosphere of a British R&B concert by the talented Georgie Fame in 1966. During this pivotal moment, Wilson, born in West Bromwich, found an instant connection with Plant that would shape her future.
Their relationship blossomed as they started spending more time together. Plant became a familiar presence at Wilson’s family home on Trinity Road in West Bromwich, a community enriched by the diversity of Asian families.

Hailing from Goa, India, Wilson’s family brought the richness of Indian culture, complete with its flavorful curries, aromatic spices, and melodic tunes. Immersed in this cultural exchange, Plant found a home away from home.
The warm embrace of Wilson’s family extended beyond hospitality; it became a cornerstone of Plant’s life. While he occasionally lived with friends, he spent many days in the comforting company of Wilson’s family.

Forever Bound by Life’s Twists and Turns

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England, circa September 1970 | Source: Getty Images

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England, circa September 1970 | Source: Getty Images

‍‍

When Maureen Wilson fell pregnant, her now ex-husband was a few months from turning 20. Confronted with the anticipation of becoming parents, the pair, still in the bloom of their youth, decided to solidify their commitment through engagement.
Their wedding was followed by a celebratory reception at Queen Mary’s Ballroom, where family and friends gathered to commemorate the joyous occasion.
A mere two weeks after exchanging vows, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Carmen Plant.

Life’s Cruel Blow: Tragedy Strikes

The family expanded further with the arrival of their second child, a son named Karac Pendragon Plant.

‍‍‍

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England, circa September 1970 | Source: Getty Images

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England, circa September 1970 | Source: Getty Images

The Tragic Loss of a Young Son

Tragedy struck the family in July 1977 when Maureen Wilson and Robert Plant faced the heart-wrenching loss of their young son, Karac, at the tender age of five.

The devastating event unfolded when Karac fell ill with an unknown illness, collapsing within a matter of days. He was urgently rushed to the hospital, where his health deteriorated, and he died before medical intervention could take place.

<

div style=”display:contents”>

<

p class=”fh” style=”text-align:initial”>Plant, who was away on tour with his band, received the shattering news through a call from Wilson. Overwhelmed with grief, he immediately cut short his tour, rushing back to their home near Kidderminster. H3>

The Aftermath: A Near-Fatal Car Accident

‍‍

<

div style=”display:contents”>

Before the devastating loss of their son Karac, the Wilson-Plant family faced another harrowing ordeal—they were involved in a severe car accident. Maureen Wilson, who was behind the wheel, with Plant and their two children Carmen and Karac also in the car, lost control and hit a tree.

While everyone in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, Wilson almost died as she suffered severe fractures, including those to her skull, pelvis, and leg. The urgent need for blood transfusions further complicated the situation. Being Anglo-Indian, Wilson faced the challenge of a less common blood type.

The year 1982 marked the end of Wilson and Plant’s journey as husband and wife. Despite the shared joys and hardships they had weathered together, including the tragic loss of their son Karac and a near-fatal car accident, the couple found themselves at a crossroads. Their final moments as a family unfolded during a holiday in Morocco, creating lasting memories for their children.

Latest News

Previous article
Wild Cards CW Show Shocking Bloody Vacuum Scene Leaves Fans Speechless and Hungry for More

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact