Wife left mortified after discovering the rating her husband gave her

A TEACHER was left “red-faced” after Facebook sent her a brutal reminder that her HUSBAND had “only” rated her an eight out of ten before they started dating.

Shelby Harnden had a high school “crush” on 15-year-old Christian Harnden when she was just 14 and responded to his ‘like for a rate’ social media status in the hope he might feel the same.

4 Shelby Harnden was reminded by Facebook that her husband had rated her an eight out of ten Credit: Kennedy News

4 The two reunited in their 20s and got married shortly after

But the 24-year-old claims not receiving full points was a “humbling” experience and the pair didn’t speak until six years later when they struck up a conversation while she was working in his town.

After their first date, the primary school teacher claimed that she called her mother to tell her that she had met the man she wanted to marry. They were married two years later.

But when the “ironic” post resurfaced earlier this month, the parents-to-be admit as embarrassing as it was, they both found it “hilarious” and after Shelby shared it on Twitter it’s amassed more than 61,000 likes.

However Christian managed to explain the awkward situation by putting it down to “trying to play it cool” while he was young and not let Shelby know he secretly thought she was a ten.

Shelby, of Tipton, Oklahoma, US, said: “[Seeing the status] was definitely embarrassing because I was like ‘oh, he didn’t actually think I was cute. Do he still think that I’m an 8/10?

It’s something we joke about a lot at home. The other night, he asked me for mac and cheese. I replied that I only made mac and cheese for people who thought I was a ten. It was hilarious.

It was funny. It was quite a humping experience. I thought, ‘ok maybe I’m not as cute and as charming as I thought I was’.

“I think you should believe that I am a ten-out of ten because we are married. You would have thought I was a 10 when you tried to go out later with me’.

“He just thinks it’s hilarious that it all came back full circle. He said he didn’t want to give me a ten because he didn’t think I’d give him the time of day anyway. He says it took me six years to even notice him.”

Christian said, “I was surprised that she liked it.” She knew who she was and had a crush on them.

“I gave her a eight because I was fifteen years old and tried to keep it cool. She didn’t know I thought she was ten.

“When she showed me the memory, I just shook my head because I knew she would hold it against me for at least the next few months.”

She said that Christian, a 24-year-old electrician, is from a small town nearby and she knew him well in high school. They were also friends on Facebook for two year before she liked Christian’s post.

Shelby stated that she had a crush upon him. She said that while she thought he was cute, he was too crazy for her. I wanted to ask him if I thought he was cute but I didn’t want that.

I was pretty much like “oh boo” and we didn’t discuss it again. However, he liked one of my Facebook posts a year later. I rated him nine and then we kind of just left it at that.

“I tried to arrange him with one of his friends but it didn’t work out. We found our way back to one another. It is crazy.

It was three years ago when I was in college. My dad owned a convenience store in the area and I was working there. He lived in the same town.

He would visit me every day, and I’d try to flirt with him.

“And so I messaged one of his best friends saying ‘Operation Wife Christian Up’ is a go and we went on a date and I called my mom that night and told her that I went on a date with the guy I was going to marry, and then we got married not long after.”

Shelby, who is eleven weeks pregnant, said she shared the post on Twitter to show her and Christian’s friends who she knew would find it ‘hilarious’ but was “shocked” by the response it received.

Shelby said: “I didn’t remember that [Facebook rate] had even happened and it’s funny because weird things like that happen all the time.

“Christian and I did not speak in high school. We only knew each other. So I didn’t view him as such. However, now that we have been married, I do see times when he has commented on my pictures or liked mine. But I just never noticed it because I was too busy thinking about it.

“He told me that he didn’t like to rate me as a ten out ten because he wasn’t going to give me a big head. He replied that an eight out ten really was a 10 out of 10, but he didn’t want anyone to give him a 10 on Facebook.

“I thought it was funny that a Facebook status I liked by a boy would turn out to be my husband ten-years later.

“At first I didn’t even know if people would think it was funny, just me and my friends, but clearly a lot more people thought it was funny than I had thought.”

Shelby shared a screenshot of her post along with the tweet – ‘Facebook just reminded me that nine years ago, my husband only rated me an eight out of ten’.

@Nartaniel said: “6: politely, [means] you’re ugly. 7: you’re alright. 8: you’re hot but I don’t want to seem thirsty

“0-5 are used only by misogynists, 9 & 10 are reserved for myself and my girlfriend.”

@svshimeister wrote: “‘Hey babe what we eating for dinner’ ‘idk but remember when you rated me an 8/10 9 years ago?’.”

@Turktowner tweeted: “What steps have you taken to improve the score since?”

Shelby responded: “I tricked him into marriage and am now carrying his spawn. I win.”

4 Shelby and Christian were just teenagers when this interaction happened Credit: Kennedy News

4 They got married and are expecting their first child together Credit: KennedyNews/StacyPearceCreative

Inside EastEnders legend Matt DiAngelo’s wedding day as Deano actor marries girlfriend Sophia Perry