Fans Outraged by Simone Biles’ Specially Designed Met Gala Dress Calling It ‘Flooded Bathtub’ & ‘Mess’

Simone Biles made her Met Gala debut on September 14th in New York. She showed up at the event in a magnificent outfit, which left much talking. Check out the comments from fans about her appearance.

American gymnast Simone Biles was a star at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. She attended the annual event for the first time and embraced the night’s “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” theme.

Fashionbombdaily took to their Instagram page to update followers with a snap of the young star. Biles wore an elegant Athleta and Area 88lbs outfit for the occasion.

The lovely outfits featured a night-sky-inspired bodysuit and a short dress underneath a skirt embellished with many crystals. Biles wore diamond earrings and a long train in her gown with gorgeous stones.

Users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for the youngster just minutes after the snap was shared. Although some users were kind enough to leave comments, others seemed unimpressed with the youngster’s appearance.

A user revealed that Biles’ outfit looked like a flooded bathtub, and another described her attire as a mess. A third respondent made it known that Biles’ appearance was too much.

Biles shared her struggles growing up.

A fourth fan admitted that although she was Biles’ fan, she did not love her look. A fifth respondent wrote, “Hate the outfit. Love her,” and another asked why Biles wore the outfit.

This would not be the first time Biles has been subjected to hostile comments from social media users. Biles has been open about her experiences with body shame.

She once revealed via an Instagram post that she had been weighed down by negative talks about her figure in dresses and swimsuits. But she stated that she was able to put on a solid face and let things slide.

In an interview with Today, Biles opened up about her challenges while growing up. Biles said that her athletic body was a source of bullying. Biles wore sweaters often to cover her arms. However, being around other gymnasts helped her feel more confident and comfortable.

Despite the body-shaming comments, Biles remains one of the celebrated gymnasts in history. She was adopted at six years old with her sister, Adria, by their maternal grandparents, Ronald and Nellie.

Despite her difficulties, she persevered to become a great athlete. Simone is the most decorated gymnast ever and holds seven Olympic medals.

She claimed her seventh U.S title at the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles will need three medals to surpass Vitaly Scherbo and become the most decorated gymnast at the Olympics and around the globe.