Why You Should Think Twice Before Wrapping Your Leftovers In Foil

It’s possible that high levels of aluminum in the body may pose a risk to our health. For example, a 2001 study found that with greater aluminum exposure, cell growth developed at a slower rate within the brain.

Additionally, experts at The Healthy report that using foil as food wrapping can foster the growth of bacteria. Foil is not airtight so leftovers are exposed to oxygen. Registered dietitian Lindsay Malone states via The Healthy, “When air is present, that allows the bacteria to grow faster, so you really want to get the right containers and pack things appropriately.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bacillus cereus is one type of bacteria that can be found in food items not properly refrigerated. Soups, vegetables, and meat are among the most susceptible food items to an outbreak. You may feel nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, or stomach discomfort if you ingest contaminated foods that have been exposed to the air for too long.

You should immediately refrigerate your food and keep it in airtight containers. Don’t get us wrong, we’re all about reducing food waste — but not at the expense of foodborne illness.