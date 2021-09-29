Ana de Armas meets Prince Charles and William

The world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die was Tuesday, September 28th in London, England and the red carpet was studded with both stars and royals. starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas is the newest “bond girl” for the franchise that has spanned 59 years and she took over the red carpet in a stunning black gown. The actress looked elegant and stylish in her black dress with a dangerously high slit at the thigh. She also wore open-toed heels. While inside the Robert Albert Hall she had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of meeting Prince Charles and William, Duke of Cambridge. Below, you can see their meeting and enjoy more photos of Ana on red carpet.