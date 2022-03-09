Why WWE’s Kevin Owens Is The Best WrestleMania 38 Opponent For Stone Cold Steve Austin

Wrestlemania 38 is right around the corner. There are rumors that there are plans for the show. These were still in flux The most recent breaking news has emerged over the past few weeks. WWE legend “Stone Cold”Steve Austin makes his long-awaited comeback to the ring in the top-tier pay per-view event. It will feature a match with Kevin Owens. I’m sure there are many former wrestling fans well-aware of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s excellence and his achievements, but probably fewer who know about his opponent, Kevin Owens, and why he deserves to square off against such an icon.

People who are up to date with wrestling know why Kevin Owens is the right choice to face Stone Cold in his big return. We’ll be covering the top reasons this WWE match is for everyone, old and new, regardless of who they were.

Stone Cold Is A Huge Kevin Owens Fan

Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn’t always share his opinions about current wrestlers, but he’s made a point to say positive things about Kevin Owens over the years. Austin’s publicly stated he believes the Canadian-born wrestler is a great talent in the ring and has awesome promo-cutting skills (via Sports Illustrated ). Austin even gave Owens his blessing to use the “Stone Cold Stunner” as his finisher, and that’s an incredibly huge deal, considering that few, if any, WWE talents haveused the finisher since Austin’s leaving. It’s not like retired wrestlers give their signature moves freely. Fans should look forward to having a lot of fun, as Stone Cold did come out of retirement to do this.

Kevin Owens Is A Huge Stone Cold Fan

You could argue that the current WWE stars have all been a They hold a special spot in your heart Stone Cold Steve Austin is an important part of The Rock’s Attitude Era. Kevin Owens has been vocal about his love for Stone Cold over the years and said that half of the reason the Stunner is what he uses as his finisher was to pay tribute. In fact, Owens revealed that one reason he utilizes the move without any personalized modifications or twists is to make it clear that he’s using the very same finisher that Stone Cold made famous (via Inside the Ropes ). Austin has a lot of respect for Owens, which can make for some great chemistry in the ring. Of course, don’t expect to see that respect on Monday Night RawWrestlemania, Owens is clearly the heel of this matchup.

Despite Main Event Status, Kevin Owens Has Lacked Big Opportunities Lately

Kevin Owens Recently, the WWE renewed a large contract. Much to the horror of some fans, hoping he’d join AEW For more creative opportunities. The former Universal Champion hasn’t had many titles runs since the start of his WWE career, and while it doesn’t seem like he’ll get another too soon, this might be the next best thing. Owens will most likely face Stone Cold Steve Austin in his first match since 2003. Austin has made sporadic WWE performances Peacock has Owens’ own show. It is absolutely amazing. Win or lose, Owens will be the subject of interest and highlight reels for many wrestling fans around the world, which can always help build a wrestler’s momentum up for a significant title run in the future. Stone Cold might have known that and so he hyped it up further with this classic video.

Kevin Owens has the ability to blow a house apart with entertaining matches. Fans love Owens’ stories, even those that aren’t as big. This is mainly due to his exceptional vocal quality and technical ability in the ring. It’s hard not to have high expectations with this match, and with Owens involved, it’s impossible as a wrestling fan to believe he won’t live up to such hopes based on his stellar work in the past.