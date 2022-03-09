Andy Cohen Speaks Out Against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Andy CohenThe March 8th episode ended on Live Streaming: See What Happens with a passionate rebuttal of Florida’s controversial Parents Rights in Education bill, which passed in the state senate earlier that day.

Also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the measure, per NBC NewsIt aims to ban “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity”In Florida’s primary schools.

Cohen called it “The passage.” “personally disturbing,” telling Florida Republicans they’re “pretending to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

“There’s not a mass conspiracy of kindergarten teachers who are plotting to teach children to be gay,” he said. “This is one big dog whistle. You’re scaring people into spewing hate and discrimination at the LGBTQ community.”

Recognize that the words are yours “don’t say gay”Cohen stated that the bill does not specifically mention them. “I’m concerned that its deliberately vague language leaves room for it to be interpreted that way.”