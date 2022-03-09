‘Black Panther’ Director asks for ‘discreet withdrawal’ and is mistakenly identified as a bank robber

Highly acclaimed Black Panther Ryan Coogler, director of the company, was wrongly accused by Atlanta bank employees of trying to stage a robbery.

According to TMZ,Coogler was arrested after he obtained a report by the Atlanta Police Department. He stopped at a Bank of America in January to conduct a completely legal transaction.

Coogler was said by covid-19 to have worn sunglasses and a facemask when he entered the building.

Then, he handed the teller an withdrawal slip with a note attached to the back. This note allegedly read like this: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Given the amount of money being requested, this is understandable.

The teller thought that there was something wrong and called police to report an attempted robbery.

Two people were waiting outside Coogler’s house in an SUV when the officers arrived on the scene. The officers went in and arrested the director.

You can continue your investigation. TMZ The police stated that they found the situation to have been a serious mistake and blamed the Bank of America employee who is believed to be pregnant Black woman.

According to the report, Coogler alerted the computer when Coogler went to complete the requested transaction.

She notified her boss about Coogler’s attempt to rob the bank and they dial 911.

According to the outlet, the director was not happy with the situation. Once everyone was free, he demanded the badge numbers for all the officers.

Coogler spent the last year filming in Georgia. Black Panther sequel, which has experienced its fair share of problems Anti-vaccination discourseAnd cAst injuries on the set.

The director isn’t the first Black man to have a decent career and be mistaken for criminal.

David Conners, Georgia law enforcement officerAfter being detained, and being accused of being a serial shoplifter, I sued Walmart

“I ain’t never shoplift a day in my life. You got the wrong man,”He stated.

Indy100 Atlanta PD & Bank of America reached out for comment.

