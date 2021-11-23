Why Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark’s Split Is for the “Best”

There are many things between Tayshia Adams Zac ClarkBefore their split, they were very contentious.

E! is told by a source close to Tayshia. The couple were engaged during the 16th Season finale of E!The Bachelorette, “haven’t been getting along the last couple of months.”

“Both of their busy schedules have been keeping them apart and their communication hasn’t been great,”The insider explains. “They were arguing a lot and decided it would be best to split.”

According to a source, Zac is a co-founder at Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center. “was pushing for the split more”Tayshia has been the co-host ofThe BacheloretteAssoc.Kaitlyn Aristowe Since Chris Harrison‘s departure from the ABC franchise this summer.

The insider is also included “Tayshia is definitely really upset but knows it’s for the best right now.”

It appears that they were not on the same page in their relationship.