‘Forgive Me’: Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson’s bumbling speech on I’m A Celebrity

‘Forgive Me’: Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson’s bumbling speech on I’m A Celebrity
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

‘Forgive Me’: Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson’s bumbling speech on I’m A Celebrity

The tide of public opinion is turning against Boris Johnson, so much so that he’s even getting roasted on I’m A Celebrity.

After his CBI speech yesterday went down like a cup of cold sick (because he lost his place for 25 seconds, mentioned Peppa Pig World, did an impression of a car, and pretended Mother Nature was responsible for offices – just watch it), he was comprehensively mocked, a BBC reporter asked if he was alright and now he’s triggered the derision of Ant and Dec.

Speaking about a cake used in the last segment of the show, Ant asked Dec where they had got it, causing Dec to grab a bunch of papers and pretend he had lost his place, saying “I’ve got it written down somewhere.”

“Forgive me, forgive me,” he added, appearing to mimic Johnson’s accent.

Then, ‘finding’ his place, he said he had got the cake from “Poundland”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When Johnson lost his place for real in the speech yesterday made to business leaders, he had used the phrase “forgive me” and also fumbled through stacks of paper.

Later, the BBC reported that senior members of the Conservative Party weren’t best pleased with their bumbling leader:

Maybe his allies will forgive him, but it seems like Ant and Dec certainly haven’t.

Latest News

Previous articleEurope’s failures to give AZ Covid jab “to blame” for soaring case numbers and lockdowns
Next articleWhy Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark’s Split Is for the “Best”

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact