‘He accepted it and walked away’: Federal judge subtly roasts Trump with Al Gore comparison

A federal judge drew an important distinction between Donald Trump and Al Gore, and it sums up how a lot of people feel about Trump.

Senior District Judge Reggie Walton said Gore, who lost his presidential bid in 2000, was “a man” about his defeat according to CNN.

Democrat Gore’s race against Republican George Bush is a now-historic election as Gore won the popular vote, but Bush was elected in the electoral college.

When Trump didn’t win last year’s election, losing both the popular vote and electoral college, he accused the Democrats of voter fraud.

Comparing their two presidential bids, Walton said: “Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him.”

He added: “He accepted it and walked away.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Walton compared the two during a plea hearing for Capitol riot defendant Adam Johnson, who went viral for being pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern while waving. The image earned him the nickname “lectern guy”.

(Getty Images)

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building during the riots.

Walton told Johnson that he was concerned that he was “gullible enough” to travel to Washington DC from Florida “based on a lie”.

He continued: “And the person who inspired you to do what you do is still making those statements, and my concern is that you are gullible enough to do it again.”

Johnson said he was “caught up in the moment” and a “hard couple of years” led to him “listening to a lot of information and reading things” online.

Trump’s going to need some ice for that burn, and we hope he takes the hint.

It’s officially been a year since Trump threw his toys out of the pram over his election loss. To mark it, we compiled five lowlights from the former president’s year since the election row.