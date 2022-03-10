Why Season 7’s Premiere of The Masked Song was The Series’ Most Chaotic Yet

Warning! Warning! The Masked Singer’s Season 7 premiere. Read at your own peril!

The Masked Singer just premiered Season 7, and it was without a doubt the most chaotic premiere in the show’s history. It featured two completely wild, seemingly unplanned moments that gave the show an unexpected start.

It’s not like surprise unmaskings Medical events They are not common The Masked Singer, but I’m not sure fans have ever experienced both happening in one night. Let’s run down the two moments below, and of course, kick things off with the eliminated contestant who got unmasked earlier than the episode intended.

The McTerrier was a little too early to be unmasked

McTerrier took the stage with all the confidence of a seasoned professional, so it’s a shame he didn’t match that energy when moving around the stage. It was quite a sight. The Masked Singer competitor couldn’t see too well out of his mask, which led to a couple of bumps and stumbles throughout the performance as he sang “Workin’ For The Weekend”By Loverboy. McTerrier nearly stepped off the stage. In panic to recover, McTerrier punched the nose of his mask accidentally, and it flew off his forehead.

The Masked SingerAlthough he was able to conceal his face from the audience, the contestant was still eliminated at the conclusion of the episode. McTerrier was none other than Food Network’s Duff Goldman, who frankly, I think could’ve easily lasted longer. This was definitely one of those unlucky eliminations where perhaps he might’ve gone at least a few rounds further if he had less talented people in his lineup. Naturally, the Me: conspiracy theorist wants to believe the surprise unmasking impacted his elimination, but I’ll just let that suspicion rest for now.

Firefly “Choked”During Her Performance

FireflyThe next contestant to have a mishap was The Masked Singer’s Season 7 premiere, and it was much scarier. The contestant started things off with a spectacular performance of “Ain’t Nobody”By former contestant Chaka Khan She grabbed her throat and quickly stopped. Firefly started coughing and many people ran to her aid. The scene ended abruptly. Nick CannonShe told viewers that her staff was busy looking after her backstage.

Firefly, as always, returned to the stage later in the episode and absolutely dominated the performance. It was far and away the best performance of the evening, so it’s a given she’s already my favorite to win The Masked SingerSeason 7. Of course, we’re only in the first episode, so maybe it’s just a bit premature to be playing favorites. However, we hope that the chaos will calm down this season. Based on rumors last month, however, that’s up for debate .