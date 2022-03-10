Clayton Echard breaks his silence on a divisive bachelor breakup

There are many different types of breakups.

Clayton EchardThe dramatic dismissal Susie EvansOn the 8 March episode of The Bachelor Bachelor Nation was thrown into an angry frenzy, and most of the vitriol was directed at them. Bachelor himself.

Read this article to get a good overview of all the drama and juicy details surrounding the breakup. Basically, Susie didn’t like that Clayton had told the two other remaining girls—Gabby Windey Rachel Recchia—that he loved them And slept with during their fantasy suite dates. Clayton was adamant and finally sent Susie packing following heated conversations.

Clayton now owns the whole mess.

“I’m embarrassed. I knew that this moment was coming,”he stated this on the March 9, episode of Podcast: The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. “I’d kind of alluded to it in previous weeks. I’m not exactly shocked by the reactions online.”

“People are very much against me and favoring her,”He stated, “but I totally understand that. I totally get what I’m seeing.”

Clayton supported his decision to have sex with all three women by arguing that sex was something he takes very seriously.

“[Sex] is such a critical part of a relationship,”He said. “I cannot get engaged to somebody if there’s no sexual chemistry. It’s just me. Maybe that’s not everybody else’s. But for me, that’s so incredible. If I’m going to get engaged, that has to be there.”