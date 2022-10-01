Why Meghan Markle’s Podcast Doesn’t Have New Episodes and When You Can Expect It To Return

Meghan Markle’s podcast, ArchetypesThe process was not rushed. After the Sussexes announced their deal with Spotify in December 2020, listeners waited almost two more years before hearing the first episode of Markle’s debut project. Now, Archetypes is once again facing setbacks for reasons outside of Markle’s control.

Meghan Markle Puts Podcast On Pause

ArchetypesIt was a promising start, having premiered in August. Markle stopped the release of new episodes in respect of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8th. The show’s Spotify page announced that the podcast is “paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

RELATED: Could King Charles Pick The Same Day As His Mother’s Coronation For His Own?

The Duchess of Sussex’s debut podcast topped Spotify’s charts with its premiere. The show has held steady on the Spotify charts despite going on hiatus, proving that there is certainly a demand for Markle’s feminism-themed conversations.

Markle has welcomed a number of high-profile guests for her first three episodes. In her first episode, she had a conversation about Serena Williams, a professional tennis player. She’s since chatted with pop icon Mariah Carey and comedian Mindy Kaling, making it clear there’s no limit to the star power Markle is able to swing.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Markle traveled to the UK to meet Prince Harry to prepare for the nation’s 10-day mourning period. Both Harry and Markle were subject to a microscope in London. This earned them both praises as well as criticism, and was a way of showing their support for Queen Elizabeth.

‘Archetypes’The Return of the October 4th

Spotify’s page ArchetypesIt has been announced that the show will resume its regular schedule in October 4. This marks almost a month since its last broadcast. At the close of September 6’s episode, Markle announced Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling as her next guests. Cho is well-known for her standup comedy routines and social activism. Ling is a veteran journalist and host of the current episode of This Is Life With Lisa LingCNN.

Both women were invited to discuss the trope. “Dragon Lady,”Giving their insights as Asian American women in public view. “It’s kind of like evil queen adjacent, femme fatale adjacent,”Cho spoke in a preview clip. “But it’s also so pinned to this idea that Asian-ness is an inherent threat, that our foreignness is somehow gonna getcha!”

Archewell Audio will be aware of the increased attention it has received in recent weeks as it prepares for its next installment. However, from what we’ve seen so far, Markle will certainly keep the focus on her guests, and not her heavily criticized personal life.

More Stories from Suggest