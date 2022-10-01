Amish boy critically injured after his horse and buggy hit the truck: Cops

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a teenager Amish was seriously injured after his buggy and horse collided with a tractor-trailer truck rig.

According to police, the boy, 15, was thrown out of the vehicle after it crashed, killing the horse on rural Jackson County’s state Highway 32.

The commercial semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Highway patrol reports that the teen was just leaving an intersection marked with a stop sign, when he pulled into lane of oncoming trailer trucks. The boy was severely injured. “incapacitating injuries”Police said that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

From there he was flown by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

According to the highway patrol, an investigation is underway into the accident. According to police, the truck driver pulled his truck to the side of Highway 101 and waited for emergency vehicles. He is now cooperating with authorities.