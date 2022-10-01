The Real Relationship that explains Harley Quinn’s bond with Batgirl on the HBO Show

Fans of HBO’s “Harley Quinn”Season 3 was the expected next chapter in Harley’s relationship to Poison Ivy. This is exactly what viewers saw, but many were surprised by the additional connection between Harley (also known as Batgirl) and Barbara Gordon. Despite the show’s excellent writing, there are still some great characters interactions. However, scenes between Harley & Batgirl have an added spark. The reason is that the voice of Batgirl is Kaley’s real-life sister, Briana Cuoco.

Prior to it being official, during a 2020 dual interview with MetroKaley said that Briana, her sister, would be portraying Batgirl. “Bri is playing Batgirl on Harley Quinn Season 2,”Kaley has confirmed. “How about that for a little extra info?” Sometime later, both fans and Harley Quinn were introduced to the new character. This connection continues in Season 3 and into Season 4. ScreenRant interview, writer and producer Patrick Schumacker describes why he thinks the dynamic connection between the real-life sisters surely came through on the colorful screen. “They’re so alike in their cadence and in their speech, that I think it works out,”He stated. “Especially this season in the show, where we start to see Harley and Batgirl become closer and find that commonality.”

The end of Season 3 surely hints that Harley Quinn’s partnership with Batgirl will grow, and based on the show’s ongoing style, most likely will become more complex. These future moments will be enhanced by the sibling dynamic. As Schumacker continued, “I think it really underscores that theme, and that idea with those two characters that they are kind of sisterly — because they literally are.”