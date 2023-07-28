Why Margot Robbie Didn’t Actually Audition for Barbie Role

Margot Robbie felt like a life in plastic was just right for her.

So, when it came to casting the role of the titular doll in Barbie, Margot, who also served as a co-producer on the film, stepped up for the role.

“I didn’t actually audition for the role of Barbie,” Margot told Teen Vogue in a video interview published July 24. “I produced the film, so I guess I cast myself.”

However, Margot explained she made it “very clear” to Barbie‘s director Greta Gerwigthat the filmmaker had creative control over who would land the role.

“I said to her when she said, ‘Yes, I’ll come on board,’ ‘I don’t have to be in the movie,'” Margot continued. “I’m very passionate about making this as a producer, but I don’t have to play Barbie or be in the movie in any capacity, I’m happy just to produce.”

Greta, though, already had a fantastic vision in mind. “And she was like, ‘No, I really wanna write this for you,'” Margot recalled. “And she wrote me an amazing part, so I’m very grateful.”