Tweets Rejoice at Billy the Puppet’s Return to Horror Franchise

Billy’s Twitter presence created a frenzy. Billy, who is an extension of John Kramer’s tendency to punish those that deserve it, has made him more than just a villain for some fans. The moment he returned to screen, fans flocked in droves.

The Material Girl Returns @grantaires While posting a video fancam of Billy’s glamourized shots, wrote. Some people remembered him fondly in his previous incarnations, such as@_neonheart_Billy was dressed in a dapper way by, with the caption “Still feel he’s entitled to his little hat.”

Fans are excited, but can it be translated into success at the box-office for this return of the franchise? After the box office showdown of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought movie-goers to the theater in droves, the upcoming “Saw” film quickly entered the conversation when “Paw Patrol” became slated to open on the same day. Theaters may find that this type of attention is just what they need to get moviegoers to want to come back to see movies. The horror genre is also one that benefits from audience involvement. As Twitter user@LANDOSCALRlSlAN The best way to describe it is:[R]All movies will be returning soon.”