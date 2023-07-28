‘Angelina Jolie’ optical illusion manipulates retinas to see fake reality – you’ve got hawk eyes if you’re not fooled

The mind-boggling optical illusion will make you feel like your eyes are deceiving you.

This trick can be seen below, using a photograph of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

2 This image has been viewed by some viewers as having two colored eyes.

Some observers think they can distinguish between two colors of eyes.

The one that looks grey and the other looks blue

Both eyes in reality are gray. However, they look different after a red filter has been superimposed on one side.

Michael Bach is a fan of illusions and he demonstrated an optical illusion.This blog.

He wrote: “If you’re like me, the left eye has a blueish tint, while the one on the right a neutral gray.

As you may have guessed, the eyes are identical.

It uses color contrasts to fool your brain into thinking that there is something you can’t see.

Bach added: “The neutral grey of the eye is shifted to red’s opponent color, blue-green.

The central portion of the retina is adapted to red when you move your eyes around the red area of your face. When it’s presented with neutral gray once again, that color will be seen.

When the red part of the picture is increased, the effect will be weakened.

When you realize that what we see is largely determined by our vision, optical illusions begin to make more sense.

The brain is the one that plays the most important role when it comes to creating and protecting us from potential threats.

What you see when you stare at something is actually the light it reflected and that entered your eyes.

It is then converted to electrical signals that are translated into a visual image by your brain.