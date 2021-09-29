Why Leah Remini Doesn’t “Respect” How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

During an August interview with People magazine, Laura, who has not publicly responded to Leah’s remarks, revealed she has exited the Church of Scientology.

“I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it’s no longer part of my life,” Laura spoke at the same time. The star went on to say that she and husband Ben Foster “meditate daily, and I’m really liking it.”

The Church of Scientology has fought back against Leah’s criticism over the years, generally characterizing Leah as a bitter opportunist. The organization has previously referred to Leah’s actions as “dangerous and irresponsible” and dismissed her criticism as “false attacks.”

Leah’s comments to Daily Beast Live can be seen in the above video.